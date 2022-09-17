Obituary: Marguerite Martin Ahl

On Thursday, August 11, 2022 Marguerite Martin Ahl, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was seventy-five. Born to Arthur and Phyllis (Walter) Martin on May 23, 1947, Chicago, Illinois.

Marguerite graduated from Deerfield High school class of 1965 and attended Northern Illinois University studying art. Marguerite met her husband Donald (Don) Ahl in 1969 and they married in 1970. Their daughter, Jessica Ahl, was born in 1972. Marguerite worked many years for Federal Express, retiring in 2002. After retirement, she and her husband, Don, moved to Arizona to enjoy their retirement years. In March of 2022, they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents Arthur Martin and Phyllis Martin. She is survived by her husband, Donald Ahl of Prescott Valley, AZ; her daughter, Jessica Ahl of Phoenix, AZ; her sister, Kathleen Martin of Santa Barbara, CA; cherished cousins and cherished friends.

Marguerite loved her life and pursued many activities which brought joy to her and her loved ones. Included in these many activities: flower gardening, biking, kayaking, hiking, agility and rally training with her dogs, therapy dog team, cooking, baking, rock hunting, lapidary and jewelry making, and RV camping with her husband.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, 1:30 p.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel Funeral Home 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, AZ 86303.

