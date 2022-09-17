Obituary: Marguerite Martin Ahl
On Thursday, August 11, 2022 Marguerite Martin Ahl, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was seventy-five. Born to Arthur and Phyllis (Walter) Martin on May 23, 1947, Chicago, Illinois.
Marguerite graduated from Deerfield High school class of 1965 and attended Northern Illinois University studying art. Marguerite met her husband Donald (Don) Ahl in 1969 and they married in 1970. Their daughter, Jessica Ahl, was born in 1972. Marguerite worked many years for Federal Express, retiring in 2002. After retirement, she and her husband, Don, moved to Arizona to enjoy their retirement years. In March of 2022, they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents Arthur Martin and Phyllis Martin. She is survived by her husband, Donald Ahl of Prescott Valley, AZ; her daughter, Jessica Ahl of Phoenix, AZ; her sister, Kathleen Martin of Santa Barbara, CA; cherished cousins and cherished friends.
Marguerite loved her life and pursued many activities which brought joy to her and her loved ones. Included in these many activities: flower gardening, biking, kayaking, hiking, agility and rally training with her dogs, therapy dog team, cooking, baking, rock hunting, lapidary and jewelry making, and RV camping with her husband.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, 1:30 p.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel Funeral Home 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, AZ 86303.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help in locating stolen trailer
- Beloved former orthodontist, community leader Taylor Hicks Jr. remembered as ‘consummate gentleman’
- Prescott man arrested for selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Dancing for the Stars winners announced; $460K raised at this year’s event
- Prescott Unified School District superintendent announces his retirement come October 2023
- Need2Know: uppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Camp Verde Marshal’s Office seek fugitive wanted for child molestation
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
- Community outpouring shown for longtime face of YEI, Brad Newman, in wake of major stroke
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: