Obituary: Lyle Frank Minkler

Lyle Frank Minkler of Prescott, Arizona peacefully passed away on August 17, 2022 at the age of 91. Lyle was born in Cherokee, Iowa in 1930 to his parents Ray and Lillian Minkler.

Lyle was raised on the family farm in Iowa where he had many fond childhood memories. After high school graduation Lyle attended the University of Iowa earning a Mechanical Engineering degree in 1955. Not long after that Lyle moved to San Diego, California where he continued his education earning a Master of Arts degree in Physical Science from San Diego State University. In 1969 he went on to earn his Doctor of Education in Physics at Arizona State University in 1979. In 1982 he was most proud of earning his Professional Engineering License in Mechanical Engineering from the Arizona Board of Technical Registration.

While living in San Diego Lyle’s career consisted of working for General Dynamics Convair, NASA Lewis Research Center, the Department of Defense and one year with Lincoln High School, which was the beginning of his career change from engineering to teaching.

In 1969 he moved his family to Prescott to begin his 27-year-long teaching career at Yavapai College where he taught General and Engineering Physics. Teaching was his dream job. He loved teaching and cared very much for his many students. He developed long-lasting friendships with several of his former students. In addition to teaching, Lyle was Division Chair for eight years, Faculty President for one year and served on the Senate and Compensation Committee for several years. He was also President of the Arizona American Associates of Physics Teachers for one year and was appointed by five Arizona Governors to serve on the Arizona Solar Energy Commission and Solar Advisory Council.

Lyle loved his family very much and would play football, tennis, kick the can, and boardgames. We went camping, sailing, to amusement parks and swimming at the beach and in our pool among other fun things. He was such a great, loving, generous dad. He was the glue that held our family together. Our lives will not be the same without him. We will miss him very much.

He is predeceased by his parents Ray and Lillian Minkler, his brothers Harvey Minkler, Wayne Minkler, and his sister Shirley Waddell. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 54 years Mary G. Minkler, his sons Mike Minkler (Sylvia), Lyle Minkler II, Steve Minkler, daughter Lynn Duke (David), stepsons Brian Mann, Chuck Mann and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Highland Center of Natural History at 1375 S. Walker Road on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Information provided by the family.