Obituary: Kathy Guier Silvas

Kathy Guier Silvas was born on March 31, 1962 to William and Barbara Guier. She was raised and lived in Downey, California, until she and her beloved husband J.J., moved to Cottonwood, Arizona in 2003.

Kathy and J.J. loved their new community, volunteering in many different areas, such as Verde Valley Water Festivals, Police Volunteer Academy, and Flu Shot Clinics, just to name a few.

Kathy may have moved from California, but her love of Disneyland brought her back on many occasions, with, Disney World trips tossed in. J.J was not a Disney fan, but Kathy had loads of friends to accompany her on those Disney adventures. Kathy also found lots of enjoyment in training for, and “running” half-marathons, usually with friends, and always with J.J. to meet her at the finish.

Life wasn’t all fun and games, Kathy was the IT Director of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, in Prescott, until her retirement in 2020. After retirement, it was more volunteering in her community, helping both friends and acquaintances that would quickly become friends, and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.

Kathy passed from this world on August 28, 2022. She leaves a legacy of love, faith, and integrity with her family, co-workers, and friends. We are so very grateful for each day we got to see her glowing smile, for the life lessons, wisdom, and advice she imparted, and mostly for all the love and laughs we shared.

Kathy was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband J.J. Silvas, who we are sure was there to meet her at the final finish line. She is survived by “her kids,” stepson Michael and stepdaughter Shannon, and her lovely granddaughters, Isabella and Abigail, and her brother Ronn and his wife Kathy and their children, Gregg and Mary Emma.

Kathy was a loving and caring daughter, wife, sister, aunt, stepmom, grandma and friend. She was spiritually strong and incredibly compassionate, with a unique sense of humor. Above all, she loved and cherished her family and friends. We miss her more than words can express. We love you, Kathy!

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at The Cottonwood Clubhouse, 805 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. We will share memories, a few laughs, and celebrate a life well lived. Casual dress, lite luncheon immediately following. Please RSVP to celebratekathy@yahoo.com

Information provided by the family.