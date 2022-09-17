Obituary: Jeanice Louise Monastesse

Jeanice Louise Monastesse was born on October 23, 1955, in Pico Rivera, California to Edward “Ed” Lee Guttery and Lucy Belle “Billie” Guttery. She departed this life on August 31, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona surrounded by her loving family. She was 66 years old.

Jeanice was the 6th of eight children. She was raised in Oklahoma City where she also attended school. Jeanice leaves behind her husband, Leslie William Monastesse; their son, Leslie James Monastesse and his wife Maria Monastesse, and their two children James and Ian Monastesse; along with daughter, Victoria Morgan from her second husband and Victoria’s children, Mackenzie Morgan, Mariah Morgan-Jones, Mercedes Morgan, and Madilynn Morgan.

Jeanice’s pride and joy was her family. She was a loving-dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was active in her community, a community she loved. You could often see her power walking the blocks of Prescott Lakes or hanging by the pool. Until a new thing came along…. Pickle ball?….. Then BOOM…. Jeanice was on that court daily and loved every second of it. If she wasn’t on the court, you could catch her out to lunch or at the Grille with one of her many friends.

She loved to take trips to California. She would visit family and stay at her favorite place, The Montage in Laguna Beach, California, where she was also able to visit her son and his family. She adored her grandchildren and was so excited to finally have grandsons. Jeanice had been exceptionally close to her four older granddaughters and she played a key role in all their lives growing up. Family meant everything to Jeanice.

Jeanice was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Lindsay Guttery.

She is survived by: her husband, Les Monastesse of Prescott, AZ; her children, Victoria Morgan & Casey Gray of Prescott, AZ, Leslie “James” & Maria “Dio” Monastesse of Mission Viejo, CA, Courtney & JT Tucker of Vicksburg, AL, and Jonathan Monastesse of Rainbow City, AL; her brothers and sisters, Janet Todd of Cypress, CA, JoAnn Chandler & Bill Mitchell of Long Beach, CA, Judy & Donnie Thornbrough of Hemet, CA, Edward & Glenda Guttery of Yucaipa, CA, Earl & Dr. `Chelle Guttery of Norman, OK, Eric & Belinda Guttery of Blanchard, OK, and Ernie & Lisa Guttery of Oklahoma City, OK; 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed every single day….

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home in Prescott, AZ. Interment will be in the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, AZ. Services are under the direction of Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott AZ 86303. Condolences may be expressed at www.ruffnerwakelin.com.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at The Grill at Prescott Lakes Clubhouse. Any questions can be answered by calling (928) 830-0954. The Grill is located at 311 E. Smoketree Ln., Prescott, AZ. This is a chance for everyone to gather and remember Jeanice. Her big smile, huge laugh, and even bigger heart.

Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Information provided by the funeral home.