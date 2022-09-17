Obituary: David E. Curtis
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, David E. Curtis passed from this life surrounded by loved ones. David was born in Halls, Tennessee, on September 11, 1931. He was fourth of eight siblings with his youngest brother Jim Curtis, his only surviving sibling.
He met the love of his life in high school, Patricia Welborn and on December 25, 1951, David and Patricia were married. After serving in the Air Force for four years, David chose a life as a preacher, servant, and disciple of the Lord. He graduated from Florida Christian College in 1958 and was offered his first preaching position for the Miller Valley Church of Christ in Prescott, Arizona. David lovingly taught the gospel and the saving grace of Jesus Christ for 55 years for several congregations throughout Arizona. David and Patricia enjoyed 70+ years of marriage and are blessed with five children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m. at the Prescott Church of Christ located at 1495 E. Rosser Street. A reception will follow at the Prescott Fair Grounds Freeman Building.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.
Please log onto www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
