Obituary: Colin Lawrence Masterson

Colin Lawrence Masterson, 41, passed away September 3, 2022.

Colin had a love for art, graffiti (ins) from stickers to silk screening to painting!! He loved his friends and had never meet a stranger. He touched many lives! Colin loved camping, hiking and going on “any” adventure!! But more than anything, he LOVED his cat, Horus!!!

Colin is survived by his parents, Mark & Lolly Masterson, sister Brittney, his nephews, Jacob & Ethan, and Horus, his baby boi!! As well as many friends and family members.

A Celebration of his life will be October 8, 2022 from 2-6 p.m., at Willow Lake Park Garden Ramada off Heritage Road in Prescott, AZ.

Information provided by the family.