Obituary: Alvin ‘LeRoy’ Foster

Alvin “LeRoy” Foster, 83, peacefully joined his wife in Heaven on September 9, 2022. LeRoy was born in Phillips County, Kansas, on April 14, 1939.

LeRoy proudly served in the Army from 1961 to 1963 as a heavy equipment operator. Once he was discharged, he returned to Bagdad, Arizona, with his wife and their newborn baby girl. He worked for a short time at the Spudnut and Roy B’s Bar and Restaurant, then was hired on at the mine in Bagdad. He retired as a supervisor after 37 years and moved to Wilhoit, Arizona. LeRoy was a master gardener, carpenter, mason, and creative inventor who spent most of his days outside. When he was not outside, he was inside watching his beloved Las Vegas Raiders or Arizona Cardinals.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 62 years, Ruby, his parents, Charlie and Velma, five brothers, Norman, Mervin, Lauren, Verlyn, Ronnie, and one sister, Maxine Chandler. He is survived by his adoring daughter, Ginny Foster (Kim Petersen), his brothers Leland and Larry, five godchildren, wonderful in-laws, several nieces and nephews, and a great big loving family who will miss him immensely.

Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022 at The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ, 86301. Dinner reception to follow in Wilhoit at 9075 S. Donald Trail. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a garden club, school garden, or tree planting.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign LeRoy’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.