OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House Missing 80-year-old man found safe, Prescott Valley Police say PVPD K-9 Kato spots 5-plus pounds of meth during traffic stop at Highway 69, Fain Road Prescott Valley Police asks for public’s help finding allegedly stolen Kawasaki dirt bike Judge considers barring cameras from Idaho mom's murder case Candidates for top Arizona K-12 schools post spar in debate Prescott Unified School District superintendent announces his retirement come October 2023 Iron Springs Trailhead to close Sept. 19-23 for construction, Prescott National Forest reports Prescott Valley Chamber’s quarterly breakfast to feature short 2022 general election-candidate forum AAC boards to be installed at Prescott splash pad during Friendship Fair Sept. 17

Subscribe Now
Friday, Sept. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Missing 80-year-old man found safe, Prescott Valley Police say

Lawrence “Larry” Hall, a missing 80-year-old was last seen in a blue 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Lawrence “Larry” Hall, a missing 80-year-old was last seen in a blue 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. (PVPD/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: September 16, 2022 7:03 p.m.

UPDATE

Lawrence “Larry” Hall, the 80-year-old man that went missing in Prescott Valley earlier this week, was found overnight and is safe, Prescott Valley Police Department reported Friday afternoon, Sept. 16.

ORIGINAL POST

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help in trying to find Lawrence “Larry” Hall, a missing 80-year-old Prescott Valley resident.

Hall is 6-feet tall and 220 pounds with gray hair, a beard and hazel eyes.

He was last seen leaving Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center East in Prescott Valley in a blue 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. Hall was wearing a black T-shirt with a white lightning bolt across the front, black sweatpants and black shoes. He reportedly suffers from dementia and is a diabetic.

If you have any information about Hall’s whereabouts, call PVPD at 928-772-9267.

—The Daily Courier

photo

Lawrence “Larry” Hall was last seen in a blue 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event