Missing 80-year-old man found safe, Prescott Valley Police say
UPDATE
Lawrence “Larry” Hall, the 80-year-old man that went missing in Prescott Valley earlier this week, was found overnight and is safe, Prescott Valley Police Department reported Friday afternoon, Sept. 16.
ORIGINAL POST
The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help in trying to find Lawrence “Larry” Hall, a missing 80-year-old Prescott Valley resident.
Hall is 6-feet tall and 220 pounds with gray hair, a beard and hazel eyes.
He was last seen leaving Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center East in Prescott Valley in a blue 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. Hall was wearing a black T-shirt with a white lightning bolt across the front, black sweatpants and black shoes. He reportedly suffers from dementia and is a diabetic.
If you have any information about Hall’s whereabouts, call PVPD at 928-772-9267.
—The Daily Courier
