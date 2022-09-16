Prescott Valley Police asks for public’s help finding allegedly stolen Kawasaki dirt bike

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help finding an allegedly stolen 2012 Kawasaki KLX 230R green-and-white dirt bike.

Police said the bike was stolen from a garage unit at the Homestead Talking Glass Apartments, 3131 Main St., at some point between Aug. 12 and 17. The bike has a bent foot peg and shifter and a five-inch gash on the front fender, police added. If you have any information about the missing bike, call PVPD at 928-772-9267.