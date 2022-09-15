Prescott Valley Police asks for public’s help in locating missing 80-year-old man

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help in trying to find Lawrence “Larry” Hall, a missing 80-year-old Prescott Valley resident.

Hall is 6-feet tall and 220 pounds with gray hair, a beard and hazel eyes.

He was last seen leaving Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center East in Prescott Valley in a blue 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. Hall was wearing a black T-shirt with a white lightning bolt across the front, black sweatpants and black shoes. He reportedly suffers from dementia and is a diabetic.

If you have any information about Hall’s whereabouts, call PVPD at 928-772-9267.

