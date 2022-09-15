Adoption Spotlight: Faizon
Originally Published: September 15, 2022 9:14 p.m.
Faizon is a creative, imaginative, and outgoing kid. He enjoys understanding how things work and wants to become an inventor or an engineer when he gets older. Faizon enjoys outdoors and nature and his favorite activity is fishing but also enjoys boy scouts, karate, skateboarding, football and taking guitar
lessons. Get to know Faizon at the childrensheartgallery.org
