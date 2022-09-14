Prescott Valley Blood Drive coming to public library

The Town of Prescott Valley Blood Drive will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., in partnership with Vitalant.

To register, visit https://pv-azgov.info/3DplnoU and use the Blood Drive Code: PrescottValley. For more information, call 928-759-5520.

