Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help in locating stolen trailer
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen black 2007 LDTL Load Trail double axel dump trailer.
It was stolen sometime between June 17 to Sept. 2 from a residential yard in the 3100 block of North Corrine Drive in Prescott Valley.
The trailer is about 10 feet long. The bottom two feet of the trailer have solid metal sides and the top two feet are metal mesh. On the trailer’s right rear door is a very faded logo that reads “Top One Roofing”.
Please contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928‐772‐9267 with any information.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
