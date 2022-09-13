Obituary: Kiley Magby

Kiley Magby died peacefully in his home Aug. 30, 2022; he was born Dec. 24, 1975.

Kiley has been a resident of Prescott, Arizona, since 2006. He met his wife Kristen, in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2005. They were friends for several years and were married on Jan. 3, 2013. They have one daughter, Kendra, age 10 who attends Primavera School.

Kiley graduated from Bonanza High School in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1997. He attended the University of Colorado for one year before deciding to join the Navy. After his Military discharge, he worked for more than 10 years at Seven Rings Art Gallery. Kiley was a certified picture framer, but was most talented in Sales. He loved to share his knowledge of the art work and artist with his customers. After the gallery was closed, he worked in furniture sales where once again his talent with the customers was well received.

Kiley always loved working with his hands and decided to explore a career in heating and air conditioning. He worked at Dignity Health in their maintenance department.

In his adult life, Kiley loved sports, especially baseball and football. He was a fan of the Diamondbacks and the Arizona Cardinals.

Kiley is survived by his wife Kristen; daughter Kendra; his father, Bill Magby; his mother Robbie Graham; step-father Alex Graham; sister Kelly Clark, and niece Miranda. His uncles, aunts, and countless friends will think of him with fondness and love.

Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ. Please visit heritagemortuary.com to sign Kiley’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.