Obituary: Anthony John 'AJ' Beringer

Anthony John “AJ” Beringer, born May 6, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away May 28, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at home with his wife Diane by his side, after battling cancer. He was born to Anton Beringer and Johanna Novak Beringer.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his dog Scooter in April 2022. He is survived by his wife Diane Beringer, son Anthony Beringer, Jr., and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gerald and Carol Krause of Berlin, Wisconsin.

AJ and Diane married on Dec. 3, 1983. AJ was owner of AJ’s Lock & Key in Prescott Valley. He enjoyed gold mining, fishing and hunting.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 20 at the Prescott National Cemetery, 500 Highway 89, Prescott, AZ 86313.

Information provided by the family.