Obituary: Anthony John 'AJ' Beringer
Anthony John “AJ” Beringer, born May 6, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away May 28, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at home with his wife Diane by his side, after battling cancer. He was born to Anton Beringer and Johanna Novak Beringer.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his dog Scooter in April 2022. He is survived by his wife Diane Beringer, son Anthony Beringer, Jr., and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gerald and Carol Krause of Berlin, Wisconsin.
AJ and Diane married on Dec. 3, 1983. AJ was owner of AJ’s Lock & Key in Prescott Valley. He enjoyed gold mining, fishing and hunting.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 20 at the Prescott National Cemetery, 500 Highway 89, Prescott, AZ 86313.
Information provided by the family.
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Update: Missing Prescott woman located safe by YCSO
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Prescott man arrested for selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Tattoo parlor burglary in Prescott leads to felony charges
- Rainy monsoon helps maintain Watson Lake level, allows for recharge into aquifer
- YCSO asks public’s help in locating missing woman
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: