Camp Verde Marshal’s Office seek fugitive wanted for child molestation

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Belsazar Desena-Toledo of Camp Verde, who is wanted for alleged child molestation.

According to a news release, on June 12, Camp Verde Marshal’s Detectives investigated a case of alleged child molestation. During their investigation, they discovered Desena-Toledo had been molesting a 12-year-old female victim in the Camp Verde area for several years. It is believed that when he learned of the investigation, Desena-Toledo fled the area, possibly to Mexico.

He is facing three counts sexual conduct with a minor. There is now a nationwide extraditable no-bond warrant for his arrest. Desena-Toledo is described as a 34-year-old Hispanic male, 5-foot-7, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you provide information leading to an arrest in this case, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.