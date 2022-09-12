Prescott High JROTC ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: September 12, 2022 9:05 p.m.
Most Read
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Update: Missing Prescott woman located safe by YCSO
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Tattoo parlor burglary in Prescott leads to felony charges
- Prescott man arrested for selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Rainy monsoon helps maintain Watson Lake level, allows for recharge into aquifer
- YCSO asks public’s help in locating missing woman
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: