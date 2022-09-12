Pets of the Week: Ciri & Yennifer (Catty Shack)
Yennifer (tabby & calico-”Tabico”) and Ciri (orange short hair) are sisters born in mid-May and after a rough start, they settled into their foster home. They love running around, playing with toys/tunnels, watching birds and chipmunks, out the windows.
They both sleep with foster mom and dad, purring the night away, snuggled against a parent. Sweetest girls
ever, once they know you. These sisters would love to be adopted together.
If interested in this pair please contact foster mom Bonnie at 928-582-1239. Yavapai County residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack in Prescott.
