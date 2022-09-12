Pet of the Week: Rex (Yavapai Humane Society)

Rex is a 7.5-year-old Shepherd mix who’s been with us since March. He’s ready for his very own home.

I decided to walk around and ask about 10 of our staff to describe him in a couple of words. Here’s what they told me:

“Gentle, fearful, lover,” “Mellow dude who is very chill and loves attention,” “Calm, easy going older fellow,” “Gentle Giant,” “Quirky and sweet, he’s a dog I’d like to take fishing,” “Something very special about him,” “Cute, unique look,” “Loving, very sweet and cuddly,” “Good heart,” “Very good boy who will jump up in your lap for attention and cuddles,” “Easy to walk,” “Always ready for a belly rub,” and last but not least “I love that boy so much.”

For more information on Rex and all the available animals, visit yavapaihumane.org then give us a call at 928-445-2666 to make an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.