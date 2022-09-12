Pet of the Week: Rex (Yavapai Humane Society)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PUSD, HUSD governing boards to hold meetings Tuesday, Sept. 13 on state standardized test scores Photo: YavaLine Regional Transit System commemorates opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony Prescott High JROTC ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks Fit Body Boot Camp to open Sept. 15 in Prescott Photos: Yavapai County Fair in Prescott sees great turnout over weekend Prescott announces new schedule for review of controversial Airport Vicinity Overlay proposal Dancing for the Stars winners announced; $460K raised at this year’s event Honoring the heroes: Prescott schools observe 9/11 with patriotic reflections, appreciation to area’s first responders Climate tool brings the bad news; advocates hope that brings good outcomes GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party

Subscribe Now
Monday, Sept. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Rex (Yavapai Humane Society)

Rex is a 7.5-year-old Shepherd mix who’s ready for his very own home. (Courtesy photo)

Rex is a 7.5-year-old Shepherd mix who’s ready for his very own home. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 12, 2022 8:10 p.m.

Rex is a 7.5-year-old Shepherd mix who’s been with us since March. He’s ready for his very own home.

I decided to walk around and ask about 10 of our staff to describe him in a couple of words. Here’s what they told me:

“Gentle, fearful, lover,” “Mellow dude who is very chill and loves attention,” “Calm, easy going older fellow,” “Gentle Giant,” “Quirky and sweet, he’s a dog I’d like to take fishing,” “Something very special about him,” “Cute, unique look,” “Loving, very sweet and cuddly,” “Good heart,” “Very good boy who will jump up in your lap for attention and cuddles,” “Easy to walk,” “Always ready for a belly rub,” and last but not least “I love that boy so much.”

For more information on Rex and all the available animals, visit yavapaihumane.org then give us a call at 928-445-2666 to make an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event