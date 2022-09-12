Pet of the Week: Rebel (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Rebel is an approximately 2-year-old cattle dog. He is a high energy boy who would be thrilled to go on daily walks with you.
Rebel is a sweetheart, and he loves to give hugs to everyone that he meets. He is also neutered, microchipped, house-trained, and he knows commands such as “sit” and “lay down.”
Rebel appears to be good with cats, but may be selective with his dog friends, so a meet-and-greet would be necessary if you have other dogs at home.
If you are interested in meeting Rebel, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
