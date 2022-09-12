OFFERS
PUSD, HUSD governing boards to hold meetings Tuesday, Sept. 13 on state standardized test scores Photo: YavaLine Regional Transit System commemorates opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony Prescott High JROTC ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks Fit Body Boot Camp to open Sept. 15 in Prescott Photos: Yavapai County Fair in Prescott sees great turnout over weekend Prescott announces new schedule for review of controversial Airport Vicinity Overlay proposal Dancing for the Stars winners announced; $460K raised at this year's event Honoring the heroes: Prescott schools observe 9/11 with patriotic reflections, appreciation to area's first responders Climate tool brings the bad news; advocates hope that brings good outcomes GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party

Pet of the Week: Pookie (Miss Kitty's)

Pookie is a 10-year-old black female cat - in need of a new home. (Courtesy photo)

Pookie is a 10-year-old black female cat - in need of a new home. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 12, 2022 8:21 p.m.

Pookie is a 10-year-old black female cat. She was rescued from a hoarding situation. She is very sweet, gives head butts and loves being pet and brushed. She has a strong purr and shows her appreciation by sitting contently on your lap. When you walk in the room, she will greet you with her unique, soft meow. She is looking for a home where she can enjoy your company and be pampered as she so deserves! Will you be her person?

To meet Pookie, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website at www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.

