Pet of the Week: Pookie (Miss Kitty's)
Pookie is a 10-year-old black female cat. She was rescued from a hoarding situation. She is very sweet, gives head butts and loves being pet and brushed. She has a strong purr and shows her appreciation by sitting contently on your lap. When you walk in the room, she will greet you with her unique, soft meow. She is looking for a home where she can enjoy your company and be pampered as she so deserves! Will you be her person?
To meet Pookie, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.
To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website at www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Update: Missing Prescott woman located safe by YCSO
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Tattoo parlor burglary in Prescott leads to felony charges
- Prescott man arrested for selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Rainy monsoon helps maintain Watson Lake level, allows for recharge into aquifer
- YCSO asks public’s help in locating missing woman
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: