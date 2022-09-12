Pet of the Week: Pookie (Miss Kitty's)

Pookie is a 10-year-old black female cat. She was rescued from a hoarding situation. She is very sweet, gives head butts and loves being pet and brushed. She has a strong purr and shows her appreciation by sitting contently on your lap. When you walk in the room, she will greet you with her unique, soft meow. She is looking for a home where she can enjoy your company and be pampered as she so deserves! Will you be her person?

To meet Pookie, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website at www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.