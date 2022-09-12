Pet of the Week: Lacey (United Animal Friends)
Lacey is a nature lover who enjoys running and playing outdoors. She can often be found just looking out the window waiting for the next exciting event to happen outside. Her other favorite things are treats, toys and belly rubs.
Lacey is a very sweet girl, who is 2- to 3-years old. Her foster mom describes her as “a very easy, all-around great girl.” She loves all people and fits right in with the other two dogs in her foster home. She prefers canines who are the same size as her or smaller. We are not sure how she is with cats or kids.
A mystery mix that could include Whippet, Terrier and Chihuahua, Lacey weighs 26 pounds. She is motivated by food and is successfully learning life lessons, such as house training, with the help of treats.
If you are interested in adopting Lacey, complete an application at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that Lacey is suited to your home.
Information and photo provided by the United Animal Friends.
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Update: Missing Prescott woman located safe by YCSO
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Tattoo parlor burglary in Prescott leads to felony charges
- Prescott man arrested for selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Rainy monsoon helps maintain Watson Lake level, allows for recharge into aquifer
- YCSO asks public’s help in locating missing woman
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: