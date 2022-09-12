Pet of the Week: Lacey (United Animal Friends)

Lacey is a nature lover who enjoys running and playing outdoors. She can often be found just looking out the window waiting for the next exciting event to happen outside. Her other favorite things are treats, toys and belly rubs.

Lacey is a very sweet girl, who is 2- to 3-years old. Her foster mom describes her as “a very easy, all-around great girl.” She loves all people and fits right in with the other two dogs in her foster home. She prefers canines who are the same size as her or smaller. We are not sure how she is with cats or kids.

A mystery mix that could include Whippet, Terrier and Chihuahua, Lacey weighs 26 pounds. She is motivated by food and is successfully learning life lessons, such as house training, with the help of treats.

If you are interested in adopting Lacey, complete an application at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that Lacey is suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by the United Animal Friends.