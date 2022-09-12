Adoption Spotlight: Eden, Phoenix, May and Meadow
Eden, Phoenix, May and Meadow are four loving and outgoing siblings that love playing with their friends and learning in school. Eden enjoys reading, running, and wants to learn more about electronic coding and make it a career. Phoenix, who’s favorite hobbies are basketball, reading and playing video games is very determined and accomplishes anything he puts his mind to. May’s favorite subject in school is science and loves drawing, singing and dancing in her free time. Meadow love her siblings and enjoys watching TV, trying new foods and playing volleyball. Visit childrensheartgallery.org.
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Update: Missing Prescott woman located safe by YCSO
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Tattoo parlor burglary in Prescott leads to felony charges
- Prescott man arrested for selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Rainy monsoon helps maintain Watson Lake level, allows for recharge into aquifer
- YCSO asks public’s help in locating missing woman
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: