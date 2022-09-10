Obituary: Steven Eugene Webster

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott man arrested for allegedly selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business Panel rejects Hobbs effort to change Arizona governor debate Tropical Storm Kay moves up Mexico's Baja peninsula Federal judge blocks Arizona law limiting filming of police 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment Got beef? Local kids sell animals to highest bidder at Yavapai County Fair Youth Livestock Auction Update: No foul play involved in case of missing woman POP Prostate Screenings taking place Sept. 16-17 in Prescott ‘Love First’ theme of 10th annual Hope Fest at courthouse plaza Saturday Towns, organizations to hold 9/11 remembrance services Sunday

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Sept. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Steven Eugene Webster

Steven Eugene Webster. (Courtesy)

Steven Eugene Webster. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 10, 2022 7:50 p.m.

The rock of our family, Steven Eugene Webster, has journeyed on to be with family and friends whom he’s not seen in quite a while. Heaven welcomed this quiet, humble and unassuming angel on August 24, 2022 when he lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Steve worked in the construction business all his life and began his profession at the age of 16. He enjoyed the hands-on craft of building and raised the bar of workmanship quality. His tool-bag and hammer went everywhere with him. He’s built hundreds of homes from 900 sq. ft. to 10,000 sq. ft.; literally hammered nails on each one. Steve also had a healthy appetite for trucks especially Fords. In his life time, he owned over 100 vehicles and most of them were Fords. One of Steve’s passions were his fur babies; in particular the many golden retrievers he had through his life. His family called him the original pet whisperer. He did not have a typical hobby to speak of, other than being with his family and doing small projects for his family and friends however, he did love yardwork and his riding lawn mower. Steve was a quiet man who spoke little but when he did speak, he spoke volumes. Steve never had a desire to travel the world as his world was his family. He didn’t believe in coincidences, instead he believed God’s hand was at work.

Steve was born December 7, 1954 to Richard and Doris Webster in Pasadena, California. He graduated from North Salem High School, Salem, Oregon in 1973. He married his wife, Debbie in 1984 in Salem, Oregon.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; three daughters Chelsea (Shane) Eckerman of Chino Valley, Sylvia (Dusty) Porter of Paulden and Diane Webster of Oregon; son Stephen (Petra) Wright of Oregon; three brothers Mike Webster of Washington, Kevin (Annette) Webster of Utah and David (Jory) Potts of California; 15 grandchildren and six nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The heartache of losing this wonderful man is unmeasurable. He will be remembered for his kindness to everyone. Our memories are long and we will share them with his grandchildren. He is so loved and will be missed by all. We love you forever.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local Hospice organization. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 17, at 11 a.m., at ABC Funeral Home in Chino Valley.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: