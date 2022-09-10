Obituary: Steven Eugene Webster

The rock of our family, Steven Eugene Webster, has journeyed on to be with family and friends whom he’s not seen in quite a while. Heaven welcomed this quiet, humble and unassuming angel on August 24, 2022 when he lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Steve worked in the construction business all his life and began his profession at the age of 16. He enjoyed the hands-on craft of building and raised the bar of workmanship quality. His tool-bag and hammer went everywhere with him. He’s built hundreds of homes from 900 sq. ft. to 10,000 sq. ft.; literally hammered nails on each one. Steve also had a healthy appetite for trucks especially Fords. In his life time, he owned over 100 vehicles and most of them were Fords. One of Steve’s passions were his fur babies; in particular the many golden retrievers he had through his life. His family called him the original pet whisperer. He did not have a typical hobby to speak of, other than being with his family and doing small projects for his family and friends however, he did love yardwork and his riding lawn mower. Steve was a quiet man who spoke little but when he did speak, he spoke volumes. Steve never had a desire to travel the world as his world was his family. He didn’t believe in coincidences, instead he believed God’s hand was at work.

Steve was born December 7, 1954 to Richard and Doris Webster in Pasadena, California. He graduated from North Salem High School, Salem, Oregon in 1973. He married his wife, Debbie in 1984 in Salem, Oregon.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; three daughters Chelsea (Shane) Eckerman of Chino Valley, Sylvia (Dusty) Porter of Paulden and Diane Webster of Oregon; son Stephen (Petra) Wright of Oregon; three brothers Mike Webster of Washington, Kevin (Annette) Webster of Utah and David (Jory) Potts of California; 15 grandchildren and six nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The heartache of losing this wonderful man is unmeasurable. He will be remembered for his kindness to everyone. Our memories are long and we will share them with his grandchildren. He is so loved and will be missed by all. We love you forever.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local Hospice organization. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 17, at 11 a.m., at ABC Funeral Home in Chino Valley.

Information provided by the family.