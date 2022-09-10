Obituary: Rogelio ‘Roger’ Teschner Pallanes

Rogelio “Roger” Teschner Pallanes was born to Roy T. Pallanes and Olga Teschner Pallanes on April 22, 1964 and left us on Friday, August 12, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Anton and Terri Teschner.

Roger was a veteran and had proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was an avid supporter of live music and had a presence that will be incredibly missed.

His internment will be held with Honors at a private service at the Prescott National Cemetery and a memorial service will be held later with a gathering of family in Tucson, Arizona.

Information provided by the family.