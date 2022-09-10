Obituary Notice: Sharon Louise Capek
Originally Published: September 10, 2022 7:28 p.m.
Sharon Louise Capek, 76, born September 5, 1946, in Long Beach, California, passed away on September 7, 2022, in Dewey, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
