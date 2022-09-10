Obituary: Gregory Miller

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott man arrested for allegedly selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business Panel rejects Hobbs effort to change Arizona governor debate Tropical Storm Kay moves up Mexico's Baja peninsula Federal judge blocks Arizona law limiting filming of police 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment Got beef? Local kids sell animals to highest bidder at Yavapai County Fair Youth Livestock Auction Update: No foul play involved in case of missing woman POP Prostate Screenings taking place Sept. 16-17 in Prescott ‘Love First’ theme of 10th annual Hope Fest at courthouse plaza Saturday Towns, organizations to hold 9/11 remembrance services Sunday

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Sept. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Gregory Miller

Gregory Miller. (Courtesy)

Gregory Miller. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 10, 2022 8:06 p.m.

Gregory Miller, 83, of Prescott, Arizona, died on May 31, 2022.

Greg was born on January 10, 1939 to Joe and Mildred Miller of Peoria, Ill. After graduating from Peoria High School in 1957, he went on to study at Bradley University in Peoria and earned his degree in Auto Mechanics.

After graduation, he enlisted with the United States Coast Guard and was a seaman apprentice officer candidate. While serving he decided to pursue flight school, was commissioned as an Ensign on June 8, 1962 and graduated flight school in 1963. He completed military service in 1967 and was awarded the Coast Guard Unit Commendation Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon. He went on to work for National Airlines, Pan American Airlines and Delta Airlines.

He married Mary Lucy Rossomando in Miami on November 4, 1972 and they remained happily married until her passing in Prescott on August 9, 2020.

After retiring from Delta Airlines, Greg and Marylu moved to Prescott in 1997 from Peachtree City, Georgia and completed their new home in Hidden Valley Ranch in 2000. They also owned a home in Bayfield, Colorado just outside of Durango and enjoyed their summers there. Greg was known to say, “When the bird feeder freezes, it’s time to head back to the house in Prescott.”

Greg and Marylu were active with the Prescott Art Docents, whose mission was to share the love of art with children and adults. They also loved animals and contributed to the Yavapai Humane Society. In addition, they were involved with the Yavapai College Foundation where Greg served on the Board of Directors. While on the board, Greg served on the scholarship committee. He was chairman of PACE (Performing Arts Charitable Endowment) at Yavapai College. Greg was a member of the Prescott Hangar of the Quiet Birdmen, a club of aviators founded in 1921 by World War 1 pilots. He joined the QB in June of 2002. An extremely skilled marksman, Greg was an avid member of the Prescott Trap & Skeet Club. Greg was often sought after by sportsmen who wanted to improve their shooting skills. As an outfitter, Greg helped many people find the right gear they needed to enjoy the outdoors. He also was an avid reloader, spending countless hours in his basement making more shells to use on the firing range. Greg also was a member of the Prescott Computer Society.

Greg was predeceased by his wife Marylu Miller, his parents and his brother Col. Joseph Miller, Jr. and his wife, Dorothy “Dotsy” Miller. He is survived by his nephew, Gregory E. (Janell) Miller of League City, Texas, their children, Alexander, residing in Stillwater, Oklahoma and Kayleigh (Mike) Bumbarger of Plano, Texas, and their children Mary Elizabeth and Katharine Ann; his niece, Theresa E. Miller of Bedford, Texas; and his nephew John M. Miller of Austin, Texas.

All friends of Greg Miller are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10 a.m. at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Greg’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: