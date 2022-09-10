Obituary: Gregory Miller

Gregory Miller, 83, of Prescott, Arizona, died on May 31, 2022.

Greg was born on January 10, 1939 to Joe and Mildred Miller of Peoria, Ill. After graduating from Peoria High School in 1957, he went on to study at Bradley University in Peoria and earned his degree in Auto Mechanics.

After graduation, he enlisted with the United States Coast Guard and was a seaman apprentice officer candidate. While serving he decided to pursue flight school, was commissioned as an Ensign on June 8, 1962 and graduated flight school in 1963. He completed military service in 1967 and was awarded the Coast Guard Unit Commendation Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon. He went on to work for National Airlines, Pan American Airlines and Delta Airlines.

He married Mary Lucy Rossomando in Miami on November 4, 1972 and they remained happily married until her passing in Prescott on August 9, 2020.

After retiring from Delta Airlines, Greg and Marylu moved to Prescott in 1997 from Peachtree City, Georgia and completed their new home in Hidden Valley Ranch in 2000. They also owned a home in Bayfield, Colorado just outside of Durango and enjoyed their summers there. Greg was known to say, “When the bird feeder freezes, it’s time to head back to the house in Prescott.”

Greg and Marylu were active with the Prescott Art Docents, whose mission was to share the love of art with children and adults. They also loved animals and contributed to the Yavapai Humane Society. In addition, they were involved with the Yavapai College Foundation where Greg served on the Board of Directors. While on the board, Greg served on the scholarship committee. He was chairman of PACE (Performing Arts Charitable Endowment) at Yavapai College. Greg was a member of the Prescott Hangar of the Quiet Birdmen, a club of aviators founded in 1921 by World War 1 pilots. He joined the QB in June of 2002. An extremely skilled marksman, Greg was an avid member of the Prescott Trap & Skeet Club. Greg was often sought after by sportsmen who wanted to improve their shooting skills. As an outfitter, Greg helped many people find the right gear they needed to enjoy the outdoors. He also was an avid reloader, spending countless hours in his basement making more shells to use on the firing range. Greg also was a member of the Prescott Computer Society.

Greg was predeceased by his wife Marylu Miller, his parents and his brother Col. Joseph Miller, Jr. and his wife, Dorothy “Dotsy” Miller. He is survived by his nephew, Gregory E. (Janell) Miller of League City, Texas, their children, Alexander, residing in Stillwater, Oklahoma and Kayleigh (Mike) Bumbarger of Plano, Texas, and their children Mary Elizabeth and Katharine Ann; his niece, Theresa E. Miller of Bedford, Texas; and his nephew John M. Miller of Austin, Texas.

All friends of Greg Miller are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10 a.m. at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, Arizona.

