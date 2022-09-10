Courier seeks breast cancer stories, photos
The Daily Courier will be observing October Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual “pink” edition, and we need the community’s help to raise awareness and education about breast care.
We hope to share the stories of those who have lived this journey, be it longtime survivors or those who have just been diagnosed. And, if someone who fought the fight against this disease but lost, we want to honor them too.
We are eager to hear of the treatments and medical advances that have assisted local patients’ with their treatment and recovery. We also want to hear from those who have found ways to promote awareness and education in the greater community.
How did breast cancer affect your life? What was the biggest challenge for you? How many years are you cancer free? How did it affect you and your family? Please send us your write-ups and photos and we will compile them for this informative edition.
Email twieds@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2032. You can also email us through www.dCourier.com/contact – click on the green “talk to us” button.
The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Sept. 27.
—The Daily Courier
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
- Update: Missing Prescott woman located safe by YCSO
- Tattoo parlor burglary in Prescott leads to felony charges
- Dear Annie: Crowded marriage makes me uncomfortable
- YCSO asks public’s help in locating missing woman
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Rainy monsoon helps maintain Watson Lake level, allows for recharge into aquifer
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: