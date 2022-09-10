OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County Supervisors choose Kansas City-area official as next Yavapai County Administrator New Prescott City Council member set to be sworn into office Tuesday Bradshaw Mountain High Marching Bears prepare for first performance Photos: Community gathers for 10th annual Hope Fest AZ in Prescott Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts Photos: Prescott Valley Healing Field part of local 9-11 remembrance Need2Know: uppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park Prescott man arrested for selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business Why measles is making a comeback in Arizona Lamerson re-certified 38th time as American Gem Society gemologist appraiser

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Sept. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts

A sign marks the water line last year at Lake Mead, which has since fallen to historically low levels. That triggered a water-conservation plan for states in the river basin, but Arizona officials complain that they have to bear too much of the burden while states like California are not being hit. (Cronkite News/Courtesy)

A sign marks the water line last year at Lake Mead, which has since fallen to historically low levels. That triggered a water-conservation plan for states in the river basin, but Arizona officials complain that they have to bear too much of the burden while states like California are not being hit. (Cronkite News/Courtesy)

Ryan Knappenberger Cronkite News
Originally Published: September 10, 2022 10:39 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event