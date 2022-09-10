Adoption Spotlight: David
Originally Published: September 10, 2022 8:32 p.m.
David is a kind and caring boy who loves skateboarding, video games, sports and hanging out with friends. He’s a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and will never turn down a visit to the Golden Corral. In school, he excels in biology, math and technology classes. Get to know David and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
