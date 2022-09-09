Cartoon EXTRAS: Sept. 9, 2022
Originally Published: September 9, 2022 7:48 p.m.
Following are online-exclusive Cartoon EXTRAS, a random selection of editorial cartoons from our sources from this week.
Like the prior cartoon galleries, we're not keeping track of Dems vs. GOP, which topic, or who did or said what from which side of the aisle, even where the cartoon is from.
Just consider it an added bonus to our subscribers; remember, these are the opinion of the cartoonist(s), not necessarily that of the Courier or its staffers.
Enjoy.
Photo Gallery
Editorial cartoons: Sept.9, 2022 Gallery
Most Read
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
- Update: Missing Prescott woman located safe by YCSO
- Dear Annie: Crowded marriage makes me uncomfortable
- Tattoo parlor burglary in Prescott leads to felony charges
- YCSO asks public’s help in locating missing woman
- Rainy monsoon helps maintain Watson Lake level, allows for recharge into aquifer
- Holiday traffic causing backups for travelers
- Dancing for the Stars takes stage Friday, Saturday at YCPAC
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: