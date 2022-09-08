POP Prostate Screenings taking place Sept. 16-17 in Prescott
The Prostate On-site Project is bringing cancer screening to Prescott from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
P.O.P. will be set up at 201 S Montezuma street, Prescott, AZ 86303 (the corner of Goodwin and Montezuma).
Accepted insurances: AETNA/ Blue Cross Blue Shield/Cigna/HealthNet/United HealthCare (Specialist co-pay fees may apply) — Medicare is NOT covered.
Special rates apply to city and state Employees. Only $81.00 per screening for those without insurance
A 15-minute appointment can save your life. Appointments are required, call 480-964-3013 or 1-800-828-6139 to schedule. Tests include PSA blood draws, DRE, and other proven screening methods. Tests will be done by a Board Certified Urologist.
Who should participate?
• All men 40 years of age or older should have an annual screening.
• Men with a family history of prostate cancer and African American men should have a DRE and PSA test annually starting at age 35.
Hosted by Yavapai Combined Trust.
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Update: Missing Prescott woman located safe by YCSO
- Dear Annie: Crowded marriage makes me uncomfortable
- YCSO asks public’s help in locating missing woman
- Rainy monsoon helps maintain Watson Lake level, allows for recharge into aquifer
- Tattoo parlor burglary in Prescott leads to felony charges
- Two finalists chosen in ongoing review of proposals for purchase of Prescott City Hall property
- Holiday traffic causing backups for travelers
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
- Prescott man charged with 2nd-degree murder after man he assaulted at Wendy’s dies from injuries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: