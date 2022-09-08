POP Prostate Screenings taking place Sept. 16-17 in Prescott

The Prostate On-site Project is bringing cancer screening to Prescott from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

P.O.P. will be set up at 201 S Montezuma street, Prescott, AZ 86303 (the corner of Goodwin and Montezuma).

Accepted insurances: AETNA/ Blue Cross Blue Shield/Cigna/HealthNet/United HealthCare (Specialist co-pay fees may apply) — Medicare is NOT covered.

Special rates apply to city and state Employees. Only $81.00 per screening for those without insurance

A 15-minute appointment can save your life. Appointments are required, call 480-964-3013 or 1-800-828-6139 to schedule. Tests include PSA blood draws, DRE, and other proven screening methods. Tests will be done by a Board Certified Urologist.

Who should participate?

• All men 40 years of age or older should have an annual screening.

• Men with a family history of prostate cancer and African American men should have a DRE and PSA test annually starting at age 35.

Hosted by Yavapai Combined Trust.