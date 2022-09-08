OFFERS
Obituary: Aulton T. Jones

Aulton T. Jones. (Courtesy)

Aulton T. Jones. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 8, 2022 8:06 p.m.

Aulton T. Jones, age 99, passed away on Aug. 24, in Hillsboro, Oregon. He moved to Prescott, Arizona as a child and was a resident of the area for 82 years before leaving to live with his daughter in Oregon.

Aulton graduated from Prescott High School in 1943 and was immediately sent to Army training and served in the European Theater with the 266th Engineer Combat Battalion, 66th Division during WWII. After military service, he was hired by the VA and retired in 1978 as a Personnel Management Specialist after serving 35 years with the Whipple VA.

Aulton’s hobbies included bowling with local leagues, and he was an active outdoors man enjoying hiking the Grand Canyon, camping, fishing, and hunting. He traveled to many states including Alaska and Hawaii with his wife.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” (Groff) Jones, parents Floyd and Myrtle (Swiger) Jones, siblings Alvena Block, Alene Black, Alice Sandri, Allen Albert Jones, and Arnold Jones. Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Brimer and granddaughter April Brimer. He did not want a memorial service. He will be interred in the Prescott National Cemetery next to his wife.

Information provided by the family.

