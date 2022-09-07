OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Hurricane Kay heads to Mexico's Baja California Peninsula A growing unsheltered community in Phoenix receives help from Project Connect Federal funds for water projects a fraction of what Arizona says it needs Arizona in Brief: Arizona woman dies on backpacking trip in Grand Canyon ‘Paws Outside the Palace’ to be held at — Whiskey Row restaurant YBBBS receives over $75K to help expand service to older youth Photo: Evening sunset with partly cloudy sky at Willow Lake Rainy monsoon helps maintain Watson Lake level, allows for recharge into aquifer PUSD, HUSD Governing Board candidates reminded of nonpartisanship, community representation by virtue of state law PUSD, HUSD leaders agree for now to disagree on existing boundary lines

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Sept. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

A growing unsheltered community in Phoenix receives help from Project Connect

Shade is provided at the Project Connect event at the Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix, as temperatures exceed 100 degrees on Aug. 30, 2022. The event brought volunteers together to offer services to the unhoused population living outside the campus. (Drake Presto/Cronkite News)

Shade is provided at the Project Connect event at the Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix, as temperatures exceed 100 degrees on Aug. 30, 2022. The event brought volunteers together to offer services to the unhoused population living outside the campus. (Drake Presto/Cronkite News)

SHANE BRENNAN, Cronkite News
Originally Published: September 7, 2022 11:59 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event