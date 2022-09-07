Church News: Sept. 8, 2022

-Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no meeting at Elks Theater. Instead, we will be participating in Hopefest on the Square. Come join us as we minister in evangelism and prayer at Prescott Courthouse Square.

-Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, PV, will be hosting a Grief Group every second and fourth Thursday of each month at 1pm. The Group will be led by chaplains from Good Samaritan Hospice. September meetings are the 8th and 22nd. All are welcome to attend.

-Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9 a.m. Masking recommended. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Free lunch Sept. 9, 11 a.m. served in the Fellowship Hall with curbside takeout available.

-Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in our building and online. Rev. Patty Willis ‘Celebrating Our Shared Venture with Empty Bowls’ Prescott UU Fellowship joins us in our Water Ceremony to celebrate 25 years of creating Empty Bowls. For additional information, see prescottuu.org.

-Trinity Presbyterian Church – 630 Park Ave. Prescott. Living by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and fellowship. Bible study and services every Sunday at 10 a.m. and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith. aztrinitypres.org. 928-445-4536. Come join us!

-Chino Valley United Methodist Church All are welcome! 10 a.m. worship service Sunday Sept. 11 Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School - Adult 9 am, Children 10 am.

-Trinity Lutheran Church 3950 N. Valorie Drive Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314 Sunday Service Times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary & 11 a.m. Blended Contemporary/ Sanctuary 11 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Adult Bible/Fellowship Please join us/ Everyone is welcome!!

-First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley Street, invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555.

-Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Join us Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. for a musical Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Shabbat Services are 10 a.m. Saturday. You’re invited to celebrate the High Holidays with us. For more information, www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

-Prescott United Methodist Church, first Protestant church in Arizona, invites you to in-person or live-streaming worship each Saturday (5 p.m.) or Sunday (9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.), plus weekday online “Prayer Time” (2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday) on facebook.com :prescottumc/videos. 505 W. Gurley Street (five blocks west of downtown Courthouse Plaza), 928-778-1950.

-Mountain Reformed Church Coffee fellowship at 10 a.m., service at 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

-Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Livestream on YouTube at pccaz.org/ Come worship our Lord with us this this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s sermon: ‘Remembering and Resurrection’ Psalm 22:1-6, John 19:28-42 “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet”

-Solid Rock Christian Fellowship - Join us Sundays for our 10:30 a.m. worship service. This weekend, Pastor Matt continues our series on Acts with a look at Acts 12- “Embracing Weakness and Discovering Glory.” Adult and Kids’ Sunday School classes meet; Coffee and donuts available before service. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

-Alliance Bible Church ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday guest speaker Mike Byrd Shares on ‘The Return of Christ.’ We also celebrate ‘Grandparents Day.’ Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com

-Beit Torah “Shabbat KiTetze”; 9/10/22. (www.onetorah.org) discusses interpreted Jewish Laws’ relevance today. Zoom Friday Shabbat service weekly. Free 100% cotton masks! Free 5783 new calendars here! Contact to get and for details. Arrange consultations/ discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

-Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now offering an eight-week session Wednesdays 8 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 for more information. Scholarships/free child care available.

-Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928.636.9533. Each of us, special to God! 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. ‘Closer Look’ at the lessons for this day. 4 p.m. Tuesdays “Journey Through God’s Word: Acts” 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Women’s Bible Study: “Have Thine Own Way, Lord” with Salad Luncheon

-Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St, Prescott. Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6 p.m. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 PM. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6:15 AM. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook

-Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Worship with us on Sunday beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed with fellowship and coffee. At 11 a.m. there is an adult Bible study. We also have an adult Bible study on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Children’s Sunday School is still on break.

-Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott offers two traditional/blended services at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Contemporary at 11:15 a.m. Sunday School for children, college & teens at 9:30 a.m. Adults during all worship times. AWANA for children, Sunday at 5 p.m.. www.willowhills.church or call 928-445-5520.

-Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, meets every Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. ROGM is affiliated with Christian International & Andrew Womack Ministries. Come expecting to receive. www.realmsofgloryministries.com or 928-717-1710.

-Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services at 9 & 11 am. Masks optional at both services. Join us this Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message “The High Watch.” Musical guest is Danae Rudke. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

-Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Hwy 89, Chino Valley. Sunday service at 10:15 a.m.; Coffee and donut available at 9:30; Wednesday Bible Study at 5 p.m. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

-St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Remember the old Episcopal services using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer? So comforting and familiar. Come back to that and join us Sundays, 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer. Questions? Contact Father George Parrish 928-327-9479.

-St Luke’s Episcopal Church invites you to join us for traditional Eucharist Service. www.slecp.org or call 928-778-4499 for information. Adult Christian Education class meeting weekly. St. Luke’s Food Pantry open for donations Thursdays 1 to 3 p.m., Pickup Fridays 9 a.m. to noon. Many opportunities to serve God and his People, You are God’s People.

-Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. For more info: www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/

Pastor John-Aaron

-Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15 a.m. An adult Bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. The food pantry is open every Thursday at 10 a.m. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

-Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: www.prescottnazarene.com

Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

-The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by a service featuring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, (928) 778-1602. YouTube CSL, also online: Prescott.https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/

-Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

-The Community, a congregation of Sacred Jewish Living. We hold Friday Shabbat services, classes of study, minyanim, and a vibrant religious school filled with children. Rabbi Julie Kozlow is the Spiritual Leader of The Community and she can be reached at 928-220-5020 for further information.

-Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, PV. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

-American Lutheran Church – We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

-Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

-Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

-Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

-Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

-Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

-St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30 a.m. prescottorthodox.com.

-St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

-The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11a.m. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

-Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.