OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
‘De-Prescribing: Pros & Cons of Prescriptions As We Get Older’ set for Sept. 8 New toolkit from Social Security Tattoo parlor burglary in Prescott leads to felony charges Courier seeks breast cancer stories, photos Catch 22: Arizona burglary, theft fugitive captured in Hawaii Hurricane Kay heads to Mexico's Baja California Peninsula A growing unsheltered community in Phoenix receives help from Project Connect Federal funds for water projects a fraction of what Arizona says it needs Arizona in Brief: Arizona woman dies on backpacking trip in Grand Canyon ‘Paws Outside the Palace’ to be held at — Whiskey Row restaurant

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Sept. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Catch 22: Arizona burglary, theft fugitive captured in Hawaii

Benjamin Aaron Frey. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Benjamin Aaron Frey. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 7, 2022 6:45 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event