Adoption Spotlight: Angel
Originally Published: September 7, 2022 7:31 p.m.
Angel is an incredibly fun and outgoing young lady who has a passion for fashion, makeup and wants to attend Cosmetology school. When she has free time loves playing basketball, soccer or card games with her friends. Angel makes friends easily and enjoys meeting new people and loves to volunteer to help others. Get to know Angel at the
childrensheartgallery.org.
