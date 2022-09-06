YCSO asks public’s help in locating missing woman

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Whitney Collins of Prescott.

Collins was last seen just before 6 a.m. Sept. 4, 2022, on East Friendly Pines Road.

She is described as 30 years old with brown hair and blue eyes, 5-feet, 5, 130 pounds.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.