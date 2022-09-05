For Your Safety: Russian Roulette on quad-city roadways?

I grew up in Los Angeles. I learned to drive in one of the most congested traffic centers in America. I cut my teeth on LA’s super freeways and downtown bumper-to-bumper rush hour snarls. There were many jokes about what bad drivers we were in Southern California at that time ... I beg to differ! You had to be a fairly good driver to even survive in an environment with millions of vehicles on the road daily!

You would think that driving in our little quad-city area would be a welcome relaxing pleasure after the meat grinder of LA! Not so!

Speed limits are determined through research on a specific area, and subsequently setting limits on vehicular speed that are designed to promote safety in each respective area, be it a residential neighborhood or a freeway. Many drivers in the Quad Cities have obviously never understood that concept. Some appear to read the limit and then endeavor to see how much faster than the limit they can go!

After all, police will “give” you five or 10 mph over the limit, right? Why should they? Any police officer will tell you that speed “in excess of the conditions” is perhaps the No. 1 cause of traffic accidents.

Excessive speed does not give a driver much time to react in an emergency.

Two types of vehicles seem to lead the pack when it comes to dangerous driving. First is the super small sedans that would be made into a pile of scrap metal in a serious accident, and second is the Pickup truck.

Does it make sense to take terrible chances in a small sub compact car? Do these speeding drivers realize that they will be the loser in a traffic mishap?

Pickup trucks are also in a class of their own. They are huge vehicles with limited stopping capability, and alarming flip-over rates, that are frequently piloted by younger men with ballcaps worn backwards.

Running a pickup at excessive speed is not a video game, gentlemen, where no matter what happens nobody gets hurt.

Then we have the rude drivers who tailgate, weave in and out, and make rude gestures at drivers doing the speed limit. Perhaps a psych evaluation is in order?

Sadly, though, if some drivers could not drive fast, aggressively, and recklessly, they would have no personality at all.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.