Pets of the Week: Micky and Minky (Catty Shack)

These two cuties are from a total of eight, yes, eight tabby kittens that are available at Catty Shack (different litters).

You can take your pick of male or female, long hair or short! All are spayed/neutered, ready to go to their forever homes. All born in the month of May.

We have funny ones, athletic ones, sweet ones, playful ones, cuddly ones, etc. You can visit this group during Catty Shack open hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a peek at them on our website, cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photos provided by Catty Shack.