Pet of the Week: Dora (United Animal Friends)

Dora is a delightful mix of friendliness, sweetness, playfulness, and a bit of bossiness. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 5, 2022 12:15 p.m.

I guess you could say that Dora is “all that.” She is a delightful mix of friendliness, sweetness, playfulness, and a bit of bossiness.

Dora will let you know what she wants, when she wants it — like rubbing on your legs to get those all-important face scratches or a cold shoulder when she wants to be left alone. You will never be bored with this 7-year-old.

Because of her independence, Dora would do best as an only pet. She is low-maintenance and can entertain herself for hours playing around the house.

Dora has medium length hair and is very healthy. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped.

She has had a recent dental cleaning and had a broken tooth removed, so she has a reason to smile.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” form online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt.

To learn about Dora visit our website or email Kris at  kristinegruda@gmail.com.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

