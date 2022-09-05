Holiday traffic causing backups for travelers

Increased travel this Labor Day is causing heavy traffic in several areas of the state, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 17 southbound as well as Highway 260 westbound.

Motorists on I-17 southbound should plan for slow traffic through Cordes Lakes, Black Canyon City, and from Kachina Village to Munds Park. There are also lengthy delays on 260 westbound from Kohls Ranch to Payson.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for additional travel time and to leave prepared by filling up their gas tanks, fully charging their cell phones and packing extra snacks, water and necessary medications, ADOT advised in a news release.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Information provided by ADOT.