CASA for Kids: 'Kade'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Holiday traffic causing backups for travelers AmeriCorps grant gives Arizona food banks more resources to help food insecurity Union membership in Arizona inches up, still trails most of the nation Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans Celebrate the end of summer during Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit Chino Valley highlights Territorial Days with parade Groups ask judge to block new voter registration law PUSD/HUSD district leaders and board members debate concerns over CRT and SEL Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate

Subscribe Now
Monday, Sept. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

CASA for Kids: 'Kade'

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

Originally Published: September 5, 2022 2:10 p.m.

CASA Case of the Month: “Kade”

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 10-year-old “Kade.”

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) removed “Kade” from his parents’ care because of allegations of neglect and substance abuse. The parents are abusing illegal substances and engaging in criminal activity and are not properly caring for the child. There are no appropriate relatives available to care for child, so he has been placed in a group home in Maricopa County.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities:

Monitoring the child’s progress in the current placement; working with his case manager and other specialists to ensure that the child receives the appropriate services, such as, educational, medical and therapeutic care, as well as, making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for him.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community?

No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gather information about the child’s circumstances, advocate for services for the child, and provide information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event