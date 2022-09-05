CASA for Kids: 'Kade'

CASA Case of the Month: “Kade”

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 10-year-old “Kade.”



The Department of Child Safety (DCS) removed “Kade” from his parents’ care because of allegations of neglect and substance abuse. The parents are abusing illegal substances and engaging in criminal activity and are not properly caring for the child. There are no appropriate relatives available to care for child, so he has been placed in a group home in Maricopa County.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities:

Monitoring the child’s progress in the current placement; working with his case manager and other specialists to ensure that the child receives the appropriate services, such as, educational, medical and therapeutic care, as well as, making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for him.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community?

No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gather information about the child’s circumstances, advocate for services for the child, and provide information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.