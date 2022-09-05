OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Holiday traffic causing backups for travelers AmeriCorps grant gives Arizona food banks more resources to help food insecurity Union membership in Arizona inches up, still trails most of the nation Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans Celebrate the end of summer during Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit Chino Valley highlights Territorial Days with parade Groups ask judge to block new voter registration law PUSD/HUSD district leaders and board members debate concerns over CRT and SEL Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate

Subscribe Now
Monday, Sept. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

AmeriCorps grant gives Arizona food banks more resources to help food insecurity

The United Food Bank in Mesa is one of the food banks that will soon receive two new VISTA members to help with food insecurity. Photo taken Aug. 26, 2022. (Scianna Garcia/Cronkite News)

The United Food Bank in Mesa is one of the food banks that will soon receive two new VISTA members to help with food insecurity. Photo taken Aug. 26, 2022. (Scianna Garcia/Cronkite News)

SCIANNA GARCIA, Cronkite News
Originally Published: September 5, 2022 12:32 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event