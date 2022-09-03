Obituary: Sheldon Floyd Crook
Sheldon Floyd Crook, 77, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away August 31, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona with his daughters by his side.
Sheldon was born in Ft. Riley, Kansas to Sheldon and Eileen Crook. He joined the Navy in 1963. After the service he worked for the FAA before retiring in 1997. Sheldon spent a majority of his time traveling, studying The Bible and spending time with family and friends. Sheldon was a member of the First Church of Nazarene in Prescott.
He is survived by his daughters, Mia Kirkwood (Kevin) and Mandi Smith (Kenneth); sister Gina Fisher (Jim); and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 South Cortez St., Prescott Chapel. Inurnment will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Prescott National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Sheldon’s favorite charities. He supported: St. Jude, Shriners hospital, Mercy Ships, Feed the Children and International Outreach Ministries.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the family.
