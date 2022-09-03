OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Shirley E. Scott

Originally Published: September 3, 2022 5:23 p.m.

Shirley E. Scott, born March 14, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away August 20, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

