Obituary: Mary Lynn (Ryckmen) Knapp

Mary Lynn (Ryckmen) Knapp, previously Mary Lynn Oriet, 86, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Lynn was born on August 7, 1935 in Rockford, Illinois. She was the oldest child of Howard W. and Wylma J. (Lillie) Ryckmen. Due to a severe case of asthma, she moved to Arizona and lived with an aunt and uncle. Her family followed her to Arizona a year later where they resided in the Phoenix neighborhood of Sunnyslope. The family then moved to Prescott in 1950. Lynn developed a lifelong love of reading due to the impact of her asthma and a bout with rheumatic fever. While growing up, she took piano lessons and learned to crochet. In high school, she was part of the Thespian group and performed in the Junior class play. Lynn graduated from Prescott Senior High School in 1953. Soon after graduation, she married Leauard “Tony” Oriet and had two sons, Lee and Mark. They lived in Prescott where they raised their boys until Tony retired from the Fire Department. After retiring, they moved to Blanding, Utah for several years, before moving back to Prescott to be closer to family. Tony and Lynn were married 43 years before he passed away in December 1996. Lynn married the second love of her life, Carl Brandon Knapp in July 1997. Together they enjoyed their cats, watching baseball, especially the Chicago Cubs, doing some traveling, and being active members of St. Paul’s Anglican Church. They were married 20 years until his passing in June 2018.

While Lynn was a stay-at-home mom when her boys were young, she enjoyed a career in customer service later in life. She worked in several hardware stores over the years, including Foxworth-Galbraith in Prescott. She also spent some time as a waitress. Devoted to her faith, Lynn was very involved in the Women’s Ministry at St. Paul’s and served as the church’s Secretary for several years as well.

Lynn will be remembered as kind and loving and for being strong and resilient in the face of adversity. Lynn was always cheerful and composed, never sad or ill-tempered. She would always greet you with her beautiful smile and a warm hug. Lynn always had stories to tell, of recent events and family history. Her love for her family was always strong, warm, and filled with compassion, especially for her grandkids. She went to great lengths to show her love to family and friends.

Lynn is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Leauard Oriet and Carl Knapp; both sons, Lee and Mark Oriet; two daughters-in-law’s, Valda Linn (Robbins) Oriet and Jennifer Lynn (Gere) Oriet; and her granddaughter-in-law, Stephanie Lynn (Ream) Oriet. She is survived by her two siblings, Sallie (Ryckmen) Winkler (husband Fred) and Jerry Ryckmen (wife Margaret); her four grandchildren, Walter A. (Tony) Oriet, Kipp L. Oriet (wife JC), Jesse Johnson Oriet, and Tanya Oriet; six great grandchildren, Michael, Anthony, Ashylnn, Jessamyn, Markus, and Makenna; and several nieces and nephews.

Please join us for a Memorial Service to be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, AZ 86301, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by a Celebration of Life reception.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynn’s memory to St. Paul’s Anglican Church or to your favorite charity.

