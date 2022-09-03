Obituary: Dr. Ray Bellem

Dr. Ray Bellem, Colonel USAF (Ret), passed away at the age of 85 on August 29, 2022, at home, surrounded by family.

Ray is survived by his wife Annemarie, brother Dale and sister Ginny, sons Ed and Brian, daughters Cathy and Anneke, and 10 grandchildren. A devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, his greatest pride and joy was his family.

Ray was “everybody’s biggest fan.” His devotion to others was evident through his career in the Air Force and as a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for 25 years, where he built long-lasting mentoring relationships with students.

Ray’s competitive, adventurous spirit and unwillingness to allow age to limit his activities led him to athletic heights few people accomplish. Ray enjoyed the Colorado mountains, the natural wonders of New Zealand, the myriad of trails in the Prescott area, and especially the Grand Canyon. Some of his athletic achievements later in life include rim-to-rim-to-rim hikes in the canyon, summiting fourteeners in Colorado, and completing one of the “Great Walks” in New Zealand. He began his competitive swimming career in his 50s, swam competitively well into his 80s, and still holds the Arizona State Record in the 100 Meter Butterfly for the 80 to 84-year old age category.

The family will be holding a celebration of life in Ray’s honor on Sunday, September 4, at the Vista Park Ramada off Serafina Drive in Prescott Lakes from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., where family and friends can wish him well on his final adventure.

Information provided by the family.