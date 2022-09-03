OFFERS
Celebrate the end of summer during Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit Chino Valley highlights Territorial Days with parade Groups ask judge to block new voter registration law PUSD/HUSD district leaders and board members debate concerns over CRT and SEL Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company's closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes Police issue 73 citations during multi-agency traffic detail in heart of Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers running model trains over Labor Day weekend at Gateway Mall

Obituary: Alvie Dewayne Hammond

Originally Published: September 3, 2022 5:30 p.m.

Alvie Dewayne Hammond sadly passed away July 14, 2022, at the age of 70, in his Prescott, Arizona home. He was born July 7, 1952 in Fort Worth, Texas to Alvie and Marion Hammond.

He will be missed by daughters, Hawlie Benedict and husband JP of Los Angeles, CA, Kelsey Smith of Prescott, AZ, step-daughter Candis Berguetski and husband Mike of Boise City, OK, sisters Sheila Hammond Chism of Shreveport, LA and Leslie Billings of Phoenix, AZ, brothers Ray Hammond and wife Cindy of Scottsdale, AZ and Barry Hammond of Phoenix, AZ. Al leaves behind six grandchildren, several nieces, one nephew and too many friends to count. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Marion Pauline Roberts and Alvie Doston Hammond.

After attending high school, he joined the military where he proudly served his country with several tours in Vietnam as a United States Marine. After returning home, he spent several years as a police officer on the Phoenix and Chino Valley Police departments. He worked construction on and off throughout the years and started his own construction business where he worked until he retired to Prescott.

Al was definitely a true cowboy at heart. He loved a good rodeo and got thrown by a few bulls in his days. He was an avid horse lover and spent hours working and riding his horses. He loved to read a good Tom Clancy book while sipping on good whiskey. He was tough on the outside but there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his family and friends.

One of his favorite country singers, George Strait, said it best, “Oh the last goodbye’s the hardest one to say, this is where the cowboy rides away.”

A memorial service will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Prescott National Cemetery, 500 AZ-89, Prescott, AZ.

Information provided by the family.

