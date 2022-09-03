Adoption Spotlight: Ahnaleigh

Ahnaleigh is a helpful and funny young lady. Her favorite subjects in school are math, reading and she looks forward to going to college. Ahnaleigh is athletic and plays a wide variety of sports that include volleyball, basketball, skating and gymnastics. She loves animals, wants to become fluent in Spanish and loves to color and read books. Get to know Ahnaleigh and other adoptable children at the

childrensheartgallery.org.