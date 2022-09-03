Adoption Spotlight: Ahnaleigh
Originally Published: September 3, 2022 6:20 p.m.
Ahnaleigh is a helpful and funny young lady. Her favorite subjects in school are math, reading and she looks forward to going to college. Ahnaleigh is athletic and plays a wide variety of sports that include volleyball, basketball, skating and gymnastics. She loves animals, wants to become fluent in Spanish and loves to color and read books. Get to know Ahnaleigh and other adoptable children at the
childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Pedestrian struck, killed in vehicle incident involving YCSO sergeant in Yarnell
- New medical facilities along Highway 69, Highway 89A get Prescott site plan approval
- More than 200 people turn out for discussion of proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District
- Prescott National Forest issues warning to drivers about forest roads damaged by monsoon rains
- YCSO, Prescott Valley Police arrest 2 juveniles in school-shooting threat at charter school
- Obituary: Matthew Lew Manning
- Chino Valley Town Council approves land sale at Old Home Manor for RV park
- Obituary: Michael Bowditch Palmer
- Two finalists chosen in ongoing review of proposals for purchase of Prescott City Hall property
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: